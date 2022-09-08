“Hay dolor en toda la nación”: Las sentidas reacciones a la muerte de la Reina Isabel II

La reina Isabell II de Inglaterra murió este jueves 8 de septiembre a los 96 años de edad, luego de 70 años a la cabeza de la corona británica.

La información fue confirmada por el Palacio de Buckingham, tal como reza el protocolo conocido como “Operación Puente de Londres” (London Bridge en inglés).

“La Reina murió pacíficamente en Balmoral esta tarde. El Rey y la Reina Consorte permanecerán en Balmoral esta noche y regresarán a Londres mañana”, señalaron desde la Familia Real a través de Twitter.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Luego de la muerte de la monarca británica, las reacciones no se hicieron esperar. Cientos de personas se agolparon en las afueras del Palacio de Buckingham tras el anuncio de su deceso.

Gente frente al palacio de Buckingham tras el anuncio de la muerte de la reina Isabel #QueenElizabeth https://t.co/hJwksHQNYl — Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) September 8, 2022

Por su parte, la Casa Blanca transmitió sus condolencias al Reino Unido y la familia real británica subrayando que el Reino Unido es uno de sus principales aliados y que bajo su reinado la relación bilateral fue más fuerte “que nunca”.

Además, los usuarios y usuarias de redes sociales dejaron sus más sentidas condolencias por la partida de la soberana, quien murió en tierras escocesas.

Revisa las reacciones a continuación:

Manchester United comparte el dolor de toda la nación tras el anuncio del fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II. pic.twitter.com/BLipRTh6sj — Manchester United (@ManUtd_Es) September 8, 2022

West Ham United is deeply saddened by the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and we join the nation in mourning her loss. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. pic.twitter.com/YSm5snQOgD — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 8, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur se une al país lamentando la muerte de Su Majestad la Reina Elizabeth II. El club extiende sus condolencias a todos los integrantes de la Familia Real. pic.twitter.com/ZnEhwMHDJn — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_ES) September 8, 2022

Lamentamos profundamente la noticia del fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina. Junto con muchos de nuestros seguidores hoy, nos tomaremos un tiempo para llorar y reflexionar sobre la increíble vida y el servicio dedicado de Su Majestad. https://t.co/d7DQlDYPZF — Arsenal FC Español (@ArsenalEspanol) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

A la Familia Real @RoyalFamily y a todo el pueblo británico, quiero expresarles mis más sentidas condolencias por el fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II. El mundo recordará siempre su fortaleza, independencia y resiliencia para afrontar las adversidades durante más de 70 años. pic.twitter.com/PHOaj6FS71 — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion. She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered. pic.twitter.com/1wlZEt8PLA — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 8, 2022

Isabel Alejandra María Windsor (1926-2022), Reina del Reino Unido bajo el nombre de Isabel II desde 1952. El Gobierno de la República Argentina expresa su pesar por su fallecimiento y acompaña al pueblo británico y a su familia en este momento de dolor. — Cancillería Argentina 🇦🇷 (@CancilleriaARG) September 8, 2022

It’s with deep regret that I learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



The British people will miss the leadership she gave as monarch.



I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and wider family as they come to terms with their grief 1/4 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Few of us in the House of Commons have ever known a time when Her Majesty was not there, so her passing has left a huge hole in our lives. She was our equilibrium, our history, our guide and our Queen – and we will miss her beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/MNIuYpMzVI — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) September 8, 2022

We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Patron of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. Read more: https://t.co/Hei5cZR6TU pic.twitter.com/taucay631P — The R&A (@RandA) September 8, 2022

Statement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the death of H.M Queen Elizabeth.https://t.co/ehasOyXzbC — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 8, 2022

El @GobiernoMX, a través de la @SRE_mx, expresa sus más sinceras condolencias al pueblo del Reino Unido por el sensible fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II. Extendemos nuestras condolencias a familiares y amistades de la jefa de Estado del país británico. — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) September 8, 2022

Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on the death of Queen Elizabeth II: https://t.co/ih16da84QA pic.twitter.com/rH5zfmSQ0t — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) September 8, 2022

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022