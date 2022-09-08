Minuto a Minuto
Internacional - Reino Unido

“Hay dolor en toda la nación”: Las sentidas reacciones a la muerte de la Reina Isabel II

La soberana británica falleció durante la tarde de este jueves a los 96 años, luego de pasar por un delicado momento de salud.

“Hay dolor en toda la nación”: Las sentidas reacciones a la muerte de la Reina Isabel II EFE
La reina Isabell II de Inglaterra murió este jueves 8 de septiembre a los 96 años de edad, luego de 70 años a la cabeza de la corona británica.

La información fue confirmada por el Palacio de Buckingham, tal como reza el protocolo conocido como “Operación Puente de Londres” (London Bridge en inglés).

“La Reina murió pacíficamente en Balmoral esta tarde. El Rey y la Reina Consorte permanecerán en Balmoral esta noche y regresarán a Londres mañana”, señalaron desde la Familia Real a través de Twitter.

Luego de la muerte de la monarca británica, las reacciones no se hicieron esperar. Cientos de personas se agolparon en las afueras del Palacio de Buckingham tras el anuncio de su deceso.

Por su parte, la Casa Blanca transmitió sus condolencias al Reino Unido y la familia real británica subrayando que el Reino Unido es uno de sus principales aliados y que bajo su reinado la relación bilateral fue más fuerte “que nunca”.

Además, los usuarios y usuarias de redes sociales dejaron sus más sentidas condolencias por la partida de la soberana, quien murió en tierras escocesas.

Revisa las reacciones a continuación:

