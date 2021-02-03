La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este miércoles los nominados para la 78ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que celebran lo mejor de la televisión y el cine. 

Los nominados de este año son una combinación entre lo antiguo y lo nuevo, destacando lo que hemos visto desde casa durante la cuarentena. 

Los Globos de Oro se llevarán a cabo el domingo 28 de febrero y tendrán como anfitrionas a Tina Fey y Amy Poehler por cuarta vez. 

Las series The Crown, con seis nominaciones; Schitt’s Creek, con cinco, y Ozark, con cuatro, lideraron el listado en el apartado televisivo.

En categorías de cine, Mank, con seis menciones, y The Trial of the Chicago 7, con cinco menciones, lideraron en cantidad de nominaciones.

Revisa acá los nominados:

Mejor Película, drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película de comedia o musical

  • Borat 2
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Mejor Actriz, drama

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor, drama

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson, Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor, comedia o musical

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
  • James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto, The little things
  • Bill Murray, On the rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor Director

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Regina King, One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • Another Round, Dinamarca
  • La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
  • The life ahead, Italia
  • Minari, Estados Unidos
  • Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia

Mejor Guión

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher, Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
  • Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Animada

  • Croods: the new age
  • Onward
  • Over the moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor banda sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
  • Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
  • James Newton Howard, News of the World
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul

Mejor serie de drama

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Mejor actor en serie de drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino, Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • The Great
  • Ted Lasso

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

  • Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
  • Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

  • Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
