La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood dio a conocer este miércoles los nominados para la 78ª edición de los Globos de Oro, que celebran lo mejor de la televisión y el cine.
Los nominados de este año son una combinación entre lo antiguo y lo nuevo, destacando lo que hemos visto desde casa durante la cuarentena.
Los Globos de Oro se llevarán a cabo el domingo 28 de febrero y tendrán como anfitrionas a Tina Fey y Amy Poehler por cuarta vez.
Las series The Crown, con seis nominaciones; Schitt’s Creek, con cinco, y Ozark, con cuatro, lideraron el listado en el apartado televisivo.
En categorías de cine, Mank, con seis menciones, y The Trial of the Chicago 7, con cinco menciones, lideraron en cantidad de nominaciones.
Revisa acá los nominados:
Mejor Película, drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película de comedia o musical
- Borat 2
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Mejor Actriz, drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor Actor, drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor Actriz, comedia o musical
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor, comedia o musical
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The little things
- Bill Murray, On the rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the world
Mejor Director
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Another Round, Dinamarca
- La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
- The life ahead, Italia
- Minari, Estados Unidos
- Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
Mejor Guión
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Película Animada
- Croods: the new age
- Onward
- Over the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
- James Newton Howard, News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Soul
Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Mejor actriz en serie de drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mejor actor en serie de drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor serie de comedia
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Great
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Mejor Actriz en miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
