Un nueva producción nacional estará presente en la nueva versión de los Oscar: Bestia competirá como “Mejor Corto Animado”.

Este martes, la prestigiosa Academia, que año a año reúne a las mejores producciones de todo el mundo con directores, guionistas y actores de renombre, dio a conocer la lista completa de los nominados entre la que se encuentra el cortometraje del chileno Hugo Covarrubias.

Así, Bestia competirá en la categoría de “Mejor Corto Animado” junto a otras cuatro producciones: Affairs Of The Art, Boxballet, Robin Robin y The Windshield Wiper.

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Los premios de La Academia, en su versión número 94, se realizarán el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood & Highland Center.

Mira el listado completo: