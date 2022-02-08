Un nueva producción nacional estará presente en la nueva versión de los Oscar: Bestia competirá como “Mejor Corto Animado”.
Este martes, la prestigiosa Academia, que año a año reúne a las mejores producciones de todo el mundo con directores, guionistas y actores de renombre, dio a conocer la lista completa de los nominados entre la que se encuentra el cortometraje del chileno Hugo Covarrubias.
Así, Bestia competirá en la categoría de “Mejor Corto Animado” junto a otras cuatro producciones: Affairs Of The Art, Boxballet, Robin Robin y The Windshield Wiper.
Lee también: Actor que protagonizó 50 sombras de Grey revela pacto que tiene con su esposa
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Los premios de La Academia, en su versión número 94, se realizarán el próximo domingo 27 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby en Hollywood & Highland Center.
Mira el listado completo:
- Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Jessie Buckley, Ariana DrBose, Judi Dench, Kristen Dunst y Aunjanue Ellis.
- Mejor Diseño de Vestuario: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley y West Side Story.
- Mejor Sonido: Belfast, Dune, No Time To Die, The Power Of The Dog y West Side Story.
- Mejor Banda Sonora: Don’t Look Up, Dune, Encanto, Parallel Mothers y The Power Of The Dog.
- Mejor Guión Adaptado: Coda, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter y The Power Of The Dog.
- Mejor Guión Original: Belfast, Don’t Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza y The Worst Person In The World.
- Mejor Corto Animado: Affairs Of The Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin y The Windshield Wiper.
- Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo: Ala Kachuu – Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind y Please Hold.
- Mejor Actor de Reparto: Ciarán Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons y Kodi Smith-McPhee.
- Mejor Montaje: Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power Of The Dog y Tick Tick… Boom!.
- Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye y House of Gucci.
- Mejor Película de Animación: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines y Raya and The Last Dragon.
- Mejor Canción Original: Be Alive, Dos Oruguitas, Down to joy, No Time To Die y Somehow You Do.
- Mejor Corto Documental: Audible, Lead Me Home, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir y When We Were Bullies.
- Mejor Documental: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (… or when the revolution could not be televised) y Writing With Fire.
- Mejores Efectos Visuales: Dune, Free Guy, No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The The Rings y Spider-man: No Way Home.
- Mejor Fotografía: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power Of The Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth y West Side Story.
- Mejor Diseño de Producción: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power Of The Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth y West Side Story.
- Mejor Película Internacional: Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom y The Worst Person in The World.
- Mejor Actor: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith y Denzel Washington.
- Mejor Actriz: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman y Kristen Stewart.
- Mejor Director: Belfast, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, The Power Of The Dog y West Side Story.
- Mejor Película: Belfast, Coda, Dont’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power Of The Dog y West Side Story.
Presenting the 94th #Oscars Nominations Show. #OscarNoms https://t.co/Zh1c00Anje
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Deja tu comentario