(CNN) — Los premios de cine BAFTA, seleccionados por miembros de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión, se entregaron este fin de semana.
El drama Nomadland lideró entre las películas, con cuatro victorias, incluido el premio a mejor película.
Mejor película
- «The Father»
- «The Mauritanian»
- «Nomadland» * GANADORA
- «Promising Young Woman»
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Mejor película británica
- «Calm With Horses»
- «The Dig»
- «The Father»
- «His House»
- «Limbo»
- «The Mauritanian»
- «Mogul Mowgli»
- «Promising Young Woman»* GANADORA
- «Rocks»
- «Saint Maud»
Mejor director
- Thomas Vinterberg («Another Round»)
- Shannon Murphy («Babyteeth»)
- Lee Isaac Chung ( «Minari»)
- Chloé Zhao («Nomadland») * GANADORA
- Jasmila Žbanić («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)
- Sarah Gavron («Rocks»)
Guión original
- «Another Round»
- «Mank»
- «Promising Young Woman» * GANADOR
- «Rocks»
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Guión adaptado
- Moira Buffini («The Dig»)
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller («The Father») * GANADOR
- Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven («The Mauritanian»)
- Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)
- Ramin Bahrani («The White Tiger»)
Actriz principal
- Bukky Bakray («Rocks»)
- Radha Blank («The Forty-Year-Old Version»)
- Frances McDormand («Nomadland») * GANADORA
- Vanessa Kirby («Pieces of a Woman»)
- Wunmi Mosaku («His House»)
- Alfre Woodard («Clemency»)
Mejor actor principal
- Riz Ahmed («Sound of Metal»)
- Chadwick Boseman («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»)
- Adarsh Gourav («The White Tiger»)
- Anthony Hopkins («The Father») * GANADOR
- Mads Mikkelsen («Another Round»)
- Tahar Rahim («The Mauritanian»)
Actriz de reparto
- Niamh Algar («Calm With Horses»)
- Kosar Ali («Rocks»)
- Maria Bakalova («Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»)
- Dominique Fishback («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
- Ashley Madekwe («County Lines»)
- Yuh-Jung Youn («Minari») * GANADORA
Actor de reparto
- Daniel Kaluuya («Judas and the Black Messiah») * GANADOR
- Barry Keoghan («Calm With Horses»)
- Alan Kim («Minari»)
- Leslie Odom Jr. («One Night In Miami …»)
- Clarke Peters («Da 5 Bloods»)
- Paul Raci («Sound of Metal»)
Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico
- Remi Weekes («His House») * GANADOR
- Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai («Limbo»)
- Jack Sidey («Moffie»)
- Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson («Rocks»)
- Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman («Saint Maud»)
Mejor película no en idioma inglés
- Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen («Another Round») * GANADORA
- Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov («Dear Comrades!»)
- Ladj Ly («Les Misérables»)
- Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ( «Minari»)
- Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)
Mejor documental
- Alexander Nanau («Collective»)
- Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey («David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet»)
- Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen («The Dissident»)
- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster («My Octopus Teacher») * GANADOR
- Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes («The social Dilemma»)
Película animada
- Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae («Onward»)
- Pete Docter, Dana Murray («Soul») * GANADORA
- Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young («Wolfwalkers»)
Partitura original
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Mank»)
- Emile Mosseri («Minari»)
- James Newton Howard ( «News of the World»)
- Anthony Willis («Prominsg Young Woman»)
- Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Soul») * GANADOR
Casting
- Shahe es Baig («Calm with Horses»)
- Alexa L. Fogel («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
- Julia Kim («Minari»)
- Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu («Prominsg Young Woman»)
- Lucy Pardee («Rocks») * GANADORA
Cinematografía
- Sean Bobbitt («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
- Erik Messerschmidt («Mank»)
- Alwin H. Küchler («The Mauritanian»)
- Dariusz Wolski («News of the World»)
- Joshua James Richards («Nomadland») * GANADOR
Edición
- Yorgos Lamprinos («The Father»)
- Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)
- Frédéric Thoraval («Prominsg Young Woman»)
- Mikkel EG Nielsen («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR
- lan Baumgarten («The Trial of the Chicago 7»)
Diseño de producción
- Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald («The Dig»)
- Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone («The Father»)
- Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale («Mank») * GANADOR
- David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan («News of the World»)
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer («Rebecca»)
Diseño de vestuario
- Michael O’Connor («Ammonite»)
- Alice Babidge («The Dig»)
- Alexandra Byrne («Emma»)
- Ann Roth («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA
- Trish Summerville («Mank»)
Maquillaje y peinado
- Jenny Shircore («The Dig»)
- Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle («Hillbilly Elegy»)
- Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio López -Rivera, Mia Neal («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA
- Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams («Mank»)
- Mark Coulier («Pinocchio»)
Sonido
- Nominados TBC («Greyhound»)
- Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney («News of the World»)
- Sergio Díaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder («Nomadland»)
- Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker («Soul»)
- Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR
Efectos visuales especiales
- Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt («Greyhound»)
- Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins («The Midnight Sky»)
- Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury («Mulan»)
- Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher («The One and Only Ivan»)
- Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley («Tenet») * GANADOR
Corto de animación británico
- Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe («The Fire Next Time»)
- Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf («The Owl and the Pussycat») * GANADOR
- Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein («The Song of a Lost Boy»)
Cortometraje británico
- Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman («Eyelash»)
- Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies («Lizard»)
- John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja («Lucky Break»)
- Ghada Eldemellawy («Miss Curvy»)
- Farah Nabulsi («The Present») * GANADOR
Premio a la estrella emergente
- Bukky Bakray * GANADORA
- Conrad Khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sope Dìrísù
