{"multiple":false,"video":{"key":"czsLp18uyL6","duration":"00:02:37","type":"video","download":""}}

(CNN) — Los premios de cine BAFTA, seleccionados por miembros de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión, se entregaron este fin de semana.

El drama Nomadland lideró entre las películas, con cuatro victorias, incluido el premio a mejor película.

Mejor película

  • «The Father»
  • «The Mauritanian»
  • «Nomadland» * GANADORA
  • «Promising Young Woman»
  • «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor película británica

  • «Calm With Horses»
  • «The Dig»
  • «The Father»
  • «His House»
  • «Limbo»
  • «The Mauritanian»
  • «Mogul Mowgli»
  • «Promising Young Woman»* GANADORA
  • «Rocks»
  • «Saint Maud»

Lee también: Daniela Vega y Javiera Mena anuncian el estreno de “Géminis”, su primera canción juntas

Mejor director

  • Thomas Vinterberg («Another Round»)
  • Shannon Murphy («Babyteeth»)
  • Lee Isaac Chung ( «Minari»)
  • Chloé Zhao («Nomadland») * GANADORA
  • Jasmila Žbanić («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)
  • Sarah Gavron («Rocks»)

Guión original

  • «Another Round»
  • «Mank»
  • «Promising Young Woman» * GANADOR
  • «Rocks»
  • «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Guión adaptado

  • Moira Buffini («The Dig»)
  • Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller («The Father») * GANADOR
  • Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven («The Mauritanian»)
  • Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)
  • Ramin Bahrani («The White Tiger»)

Actriz principal

  • Bukky Bakray («Rocks»)
  • Radha Blank («The Forty-Year-Old Version»)
  • Frances McDormand («Nomadland») * GANADORA
  • Vanessa Kirby («Pieces of a Woman»)
  • Wunmi Mosaku («His House»)
  • Alfre Woodard («Clemency»)

Mejor actor principal

  • Riz Ahmed («Sound of Metal»)
  • Chadwick Boseman («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»)
  • Adarsh Gourav («The White Tiger»)
  • Anthony Hopkins («The Father») * GANADOR
  • Mads Mikkelsen («Another Round»)
  • Tahar Rahim («The Mauritanian»)

Actriz de reparto

  • Niamh Algar («Calm With Horses»)
  • Kosar Ali («Rocks»)
  • Maria Bakalova («Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»)
  • Dominique Fishback («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
  • Ashley Madekwe («County Lines»)
  • Yuh-Jung Youn («Minari») * GANADORA

Actor de reparto

  • Daniel Kaluuya («Judas and the Black Messiah») * GANADOR
  • Barry Keoghan («Calm With Horses»)
  • Alan Kim («Minari»)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. («One Night In Miami …»)
  • Clarke Peters («Da 5 Bloods»)
  • Paul Raci («Sound of Metal»)

Mejor debut de un escritor, director o productor británico

  • Remi Weekes («His House») * GANADOR
  • Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai («Limbo»)
  • Jack Sidey («Moffie»)
  • Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson («Rocks»)
  • Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman («Saint Maud»)

Lee también: “Un retrato a escala humana”: Estrenan “Niño Divino”, el último documental sobre Claudio Naranjo

Mejor película no en idioma inglés

  • Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen («Another Round») * GANADORA
  • Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov («Dear Comrades!»)
  • Ladj Ly («Les Misérables»)
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh ( «Minari»)
  • Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich («Quo Vadis, Aida?»)

Mejor documental

  • Alexander Nanau («Collective»)
  • Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey («David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet»)
  • Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen («The Dissident»)
  • Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster («My Octopus Teacher») * GANADOR
  • Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes («The social Dilemma»)

Película animada

  • Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae («Onward»)
  • Pete Docter, Dana Murray («Soul») * GANADORA
  • Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young («Wolfwalkers»)

Partitura original

  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Mank»)
  • Emile Mosseri («Minari»)
  • James Newton Howard ( «News of the World»)
  • Anthony Willis («Prominsg Young Woman»)
  • Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross («Soul») * GANADOR

Casting

  • Shahe es Baig («Calm with Horses»)
  • Alexa L. Fogel («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
  • Julia Kim («Minari»)
  • Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu («Prominsg Young Woman»)
  • Lucy Pardee («Rocks») * GANADORA

Cinematografía

  • Sean Bobbitt («Judas and the Black Messiah»)
  • Erik Messerschmidt («Mank»)
  • Alwin H. Küchler («The Mauritanian»)
  • Dariusz Wolski («News of the World»)
  • Joshua James Richards («Nomadland») * GANADOR

Edición

  • Yorgos Lamprinos («The Father»)
  • Chloé Zhao («Nomadland»)
  • Frédéric Thoraval («Prominsg Young Woman»)
  • Mikkel EG Nielsen («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR
  • lan Baumgarten («The Trial of the Chicago 7»)

Diseño de producción

  • Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald («The Dig»)
  • Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone («The Father»)
  • Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale («Mank») * GANADOR
  • David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan («News of the World»)
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer («Rebecca»)

Diseño de vestuario

  • Michael O’Connor («Ammonite»)
  • Alice Babidge («The Dig»)
  • Alexandra Byrne («Emma»)
  • Ann Roth («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA
  • Trish Summerville («Mank»)

Lee también: Otro mortal virus amenaza al mundo en “Epidemia”, la serie pre pandemia que llega a TNT Series

Maquillaje y peinado

  • Jenny Shircore («The Dig»)
  • Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle («Hillbilly Elegy»)
  • Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio López -Rivera, Mia Neal («Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom») * GANADORA
  • Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams («Mank»)
  • Mark Coulier («Pinocchio»)

Sonido

  • Nominados TBC («Greyhound»)
  • Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney («News of the World»)
  • Sergio Díaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder («Nomadland»)
  • Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker («Soul»)
  • Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc («Sound of Metal») * GANADOR

Efectos visuales especiales

  • Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt («Greyhound»)
  • Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins («The Midnight Sky»)
  • Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury («Mulan»)
  • Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher («The One and Only Ivan»)
  • Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley («Tenet») * GANADOR

Corto de animación británico

  • Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe («The Fire Next Time»)
  • Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf («The Owl and the Pussycat») * GANADOR
  • Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein («The Song of a Lost Boy»)

Cortometraje británico

  • Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman («Eyelash»)
  • Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies («Lizard»)
  • John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja («Lucky Break»)
  • Ghada Eldemellawy («Miss Curvy»)
  • Farah Nabulsi («The Present») * GANADOR

Premio a la estrella emergente

  • Bukky Bakray * GANADORA
  • Conrad Khan
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir
  • Morfydd Clark
  • Sope Dìrísù
Tags:

Deja tu comentario

Destacamos

Narcotráfico, el fracaso de Chile: Cómo enfrentar legal y penalmente estas organizaciones delictuales