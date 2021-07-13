El domingo 19 de septiembre la Academia Internacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos hará entrega de los premios Emmy 2021.

La ceremonia, que será realizada en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, coronará a las mejores series e intérpretes del año y podrá verse en TNT.

Entre las producciones más nominadas se encuentra The Crown y The Mandalorian (24), WandaVision (23) y The Handmaid’s Tale (21), disponible en HBO Max.

Revisa la lista completa:

Mejor drama

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This is Us

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Oliva Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Mejor comedia

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz principal de comedia

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor actor principal de comedia

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Mejor miniserie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

Programas de variedades y talk-show

Conan

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor programa animado

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Mejor programa animado corto