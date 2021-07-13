El domingo 19 de septiembre la Academia Internacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión de Estados Unidos hará entrega de los premios Emmy 2021.
La ceremonia, que será realizada en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles, coronará a las mejores series e intérpretes del año y podrá verse en TNT.
Entre las producciones más nominadas se encuentra The Crown y The Mandalorian (24), WandaVision (23) y The Handmaid’s Tale (21), disponible en HBO Max.
Revisa la lista completa:
Mejor drama
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This is Us
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
- Oliva Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Mejor comedia
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz principal de comedia
- Aidy Bryant – Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Mejor actor principal de comedia
- Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy – Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Mejor miniserie
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
Programas de variedades y talk-show
- Conan
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor programa animado
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- The Simpsons
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
Mejor programa animado corto
- Love, Death + Robots
- Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
- Once Upon A Snowman
- Robot Chicken: Endgame
