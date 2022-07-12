Better Call Saul, Stranger Things y Squid Game: Las nominadas a las categorías principales de los Emmy

Este martes se dan a conocer los y las nominadas en las categorías de los premios Emmy 2022, ceremonia que premia lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense.

La gala de entrega de galardones se realizará el 12 de septiembre.

Los aspirantes son seleccionadas entre los títulos emitidos entre el 1 de junio de 2021 y el 31 de mayo del 2022.

Estos son las nominaciones en las categorías principales.

Categorías de comedia

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor de reparto:

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz principal:

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor principal:

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor guion:

Quinta Brunson por Piloto (Abbott Elementary)

Duffy Boudreau por 710N (Barry)

Alec Berg y Bill Hader por Starting now (Barry)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky por The One, The Only (Hacks)

Steve Martin y John Hoffman por True Crime (Only Murders in the Building)

Sarah Naftalis por The Casino (What We Do in the Shadows)

Stefani Robinson por The Wellness Center (What We Do in the Shadows)

Mejor dirección:

Hiro Murai por New Jazz (Atlanta)

Bill Hader por 710N (Barry)

Lucia Aniello por There will be blood (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli por Baby Daddy Groundhog Day (The Ms. Pat Show)

Cherien Dabis por The boy from 6B (Only Murders in the Building)

Jamie Babbit por True Crime (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney por No Weddings and a Funeral (Ted Lasso)

Mejor serie de comedia:

Colegio Abbott

Barry

Larry David

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Categorías de drama

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Patricia Arquette (Severeance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sara Snook (Succession)

Mejor actor de reparto:

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Cudrup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz principal:

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor principal:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor guion:

Thomas Schnauz por Plan and Execution (Better Call Saul)

Chris Mundy por A hard Way to Go (Ozark)

Dan Erickson por The We We Are (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk por One Lucky Day (Squid Game)

Jesse Armstrong por All the Bells Say (Succession)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por F Sharp (Yellowjackets)

Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson por Piloto (Yellowjackets)

Mejor dirección:

Jason Bateman por A Hard Way To Go (Ozark)

Ben Stiller por The We We Are (Severance)

Hwand Dong-hyuk por Red Light, Green Light (Squid Game)

Mark Mylod por All The Bells Say (Succession)

Cathy Yan por The Disruption (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria por Too Much Birthday (Succession)

Karyn Kusama por Pilot (Yellowjackets)

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

El juego del calamar

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Categorías de Serie limitada y TV Movies

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor actor de reparto:

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actriz principal:

Toni Collette

Julia Garner

Lily James

Sarah Paulson

Margaret Qualley

Amanda Seyfried

Mejor actor principal:

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Himesh Patel

Sebastian Stan

Mejor guion:

Danny Strong por The People vs Purdue Pharma (Dopesick)

Elizabeth Meriwether por I’m in a Hurry (The Dropout)

Sarah Burgess por Snaps (The Assistant)

Patrick Somerville por Unbroken Circle (Station Eleven)

Mike White por The White Lotus

Mejor dirección:

Danny Strong por The People vs. Purdue Pharma (Dopesick)

John Welles por Sky Blue (Maid)

Hiro Murai por Wheel of Fire (Station Eleven)

Michale Showalter por Green Juice (The Dropout)

Francesca Gregorini por Iron Sisters (The Dropout)

Mike White por The White Lotus

Mejor serie limitada o antología:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus