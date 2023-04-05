Con Pedro Pascal como “Mejor Héroe”: Dan a conocer nominados de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

The Last Of Us

Los nominados a los premios MTV Movide & TV Awards 2023 ya se dieron a conocer y entre ellos destaca el chileno Pedro Pascal por The Last Of Us, y otras producciones como The White Lotus y Top Gun: Maverick.

Estos premios, que buscan reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión, se realizan anualmente y este año la anfitriona será la reconocida actriz Drew Barrymore, quien tendrá la labor de guiar a ceremonia que estará llena de sorpresas.

Otras de las producciones que destacan son Stranger Things, Wednesday (Merlina), Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills y Vanderpump Rules.

Por su parte, Top Gun: Maverick cuenta con un total de seis nominaciones, al igual que Stranger Things y The Last of Us.

En tanto, entre los nominados por primera vez destacan Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Bella Ramsey, Courtney Cox, Florece Pugh, Harry Styles y Jennifer Coolidge, entre otros.

También, se incluyen nuevas categorías: Mejor Equipo de Reality en Pantalla y Mejor Elenco Kick-Ass.

¿Cuándo será la ceremonia?

La ceremonia de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 será el próximo 7 de mayo y será transmitida por MTV Latinomérica en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California.

¿Cómo puedo votar por mi favorito?

Las votaciones ya están abierta y para votar solo hay que ingresar a vote.mtv.com. Tendrás hasta el próximo 17 de abril para votar por tus favorito en las 26 categorías en competencia.

Revisa el listado completo con los nominados aquí:

Mejor Película

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por MTV (@mtv)

Mejor Serie

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por MTV (@mtv)

Mejor Interpretación en una película

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Interpretación en una serie

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Héroe

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Villana

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Mejor Beso

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Interpretación cómica

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor Actuación Revelación

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor Lucha

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

Actuación más aterradora

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Mejor Dúo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Cosa – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Reparto

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Mejor Canción

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Mejor Serie Docu-Reality

Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)

Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop

Las Kardashian

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor Serie de Competición

All-Star Shore

Gran Hermano

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

Los Traidores

Mejor Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mejor Equipo de Reality en Pantalla

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal y Devin Walker – El desafío: Montar o morir

RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mejor Documental Musical