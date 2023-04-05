Minuto a Minuto
Con Pedro Pascal como “Mejor Héroe”: Dan a conocer nominados de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Otras de las producciones que destacan son Stranger Things, Wednesday (Merlina), Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills y Vanderpump Rules.

Con Pedro Pascal como “Mejor Héroe”: Dan a conocer nominados de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 The Last Of Us
Los nominados a los premios MTV Movide & TV Awards 2023 ya se dieron a conocer y entre ellos destaca el chileno Pedro Pascal por The Last Of Us, y otras producciones como The White Lotus y Top Gun: Maverick.

Estos premios, que buscan reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión, se realizan anualmente y este año la anfitriona será la reconocida actriz Drew Barrymore, quien tendrá la labor de guiar a ceremonia que estará llena de sorpresas.

Otras de las producciones que destacan son Stranger Things, Wednesday (Merlina), Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills y Vanderpump Rules. 

Por su parte, Top Gun: Maverick cuenta con un total de seis nominaciones, al igual que Stranger Things y The Last of Us.

En tanto, entre los nominados por primera vez destacan Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Bella Ramsey, Courtney Cox, Florece Pugh, Harry Styles y Jennifer Coolidge, entre otros.

También, se incluyen nuevas categorías: Mejor Equipo de Reality en Pantalla y Mejor Elenco Kick-Ass.

¿Cuándo será la ceremonia?

La ceremonia de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 será el próximo 7 de mayo y será transmitida por MTV Latinomérica en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California.

 

¿Cómo puedo votar por mi favorito?

Las votaciones ya están abierta y para votar solo hay que ingresar a vote.mtv.com. Tendrás hasta el próximo 17 de abril para votar por tus favorito en las 26 categorías en competencia.

Revisa el listado completo con los nominados aquí:

Mejor Película

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Nope
  • Scream VI
  • Smile
  • Top Gun: Maverick

 

Mejor Serie

  • Stranger Things
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Wednesday
  • Wolf Pack
  • Yellowstone
  • Yellowjackets

 

Mejor Interpretación en una película

  • Austin Butler — Elvis
  • Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
  • KeKe Palmer — Nope
  • Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
  • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Interpretación en una serie

  • Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
  • Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
  • Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
  • Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Héroe

  • Diego Luna —Andor
  • Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
  • Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
  • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Villana

  • Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
  • M3GAN – M3GAN
  • The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Mejor Beso

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
  • Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
  • Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Interpretación cómica

  • Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
  • Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor Actuación Revelación 

  • Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
  • Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor Lucha 

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos – John Wick 4
  • Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

Actuación más aterradora 

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
  • Justin Long – Barbarian
  • Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sosie Bacon – Smile

Mejor Dúo 

  • Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
  • Jenna Ortega + Cosa – Wednesday
  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
  • Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Reparto

  • Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Outer Banks
  • Stranger Things
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Mejor Canción 

  • Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
  • Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
  • Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)
  • Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Mejor Serie Docu-Reality 

  • Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)
  • Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop
  • Las Kardashian
  • Vanderpump Rules
Mejor Serie de Competición 

  • All-Star Shore
  • Gran Hermano
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
  • The Challenge: USA
  • Los Traidores

Mejor Host

  • Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
  • Joel Madden – Ink Master
  • Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mejor Equipo de Reality en Pantalla 

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • Tori Deal y Devin Walker – El desafío: Montar o morir
  • RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
  • Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mejor Documental Musical 

  • Halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • Sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
