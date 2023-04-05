Con Pedro Pascal como “Mejor Héroe”: Dan a conocer nominados de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
Otras de las producciones que destacan son Stranger Things, Wednesday (Merlina), Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills y Vanderpump Rules.
Los nominados a los premios MTV Movide & TV Awards 2023 ya se dieron a conocer y entre ellos destaca el chileno Pedro Pascal por The Last Of Us, y otras producciones como The White Lotus y Top Gun: Maverick.
Estos premios, que buscan reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión, se realizan anualmente y este año la anfitriona será la reconocida actriz Drew Barrymore, quien tendrá la labor de guiar a ceremonia que estará llena de sorpresas.
Por su parte, Top Gun: Maverick cuenta con un total de seis nominaciones, al igual que Stranger Things y The Last of Us.
En tanto, entre los nominados por primera vez destacan Bad Bunny, Austin Butler, Bella Ramsey, Courtney Cox, Florece Pugh, Harry Styles y Jennifer Coolidge, entre otros.
También, se incluyen nuevas categorías: Mejor Equipo de Reality en Pantalla y Mejor Elenco Kick-Ass.
¿Cuándo será la ceremonia?
La ceremonia de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 será el próximo 7 de mayo y será transmitida por MTV Latinomérica en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California.
¿Cómo puedo votar por mi favorito?
Las votaciones ya están abierta y para votar solo hay que ingresar a vote.mtv.com. Tendrás hasta el próximo 17 de abril para votar por tus favorito en las 26 categorías en competencia.
Revisa el listado completo con los nominados aquí:
Mejor Película
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Serie
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Mejor Interpretación en una película
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer — Nope
- Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Interpretación en una serie
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Héroe
- Diego Luna —Andor
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Villana
- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Mejor Beso
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Interpretación cómica
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor Actuación Revelación
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor Lucha
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos – John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
Actuación más aterradora
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
Mejor Dúo
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Cosa – Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Reparto
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Mejor Canción
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Mejor Serie Docu-Reality
- Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)
- Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop
- Las Kardashian
- Vanderpump Rules
Mejor Serie de Competición
- All-Star Shore
- Gran Hermano
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- Los Traidores
Mejor Host
- Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mejor Equipo de Reality en Pantalla
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal y Devin Walker – El desafío: Montar o morir
- RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mejor Documental Musical
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie