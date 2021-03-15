Este lunes se entregaron las nominaciones a los Oscar 2021, en una ceremonia liderada por Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas, quienes fueron los encargados de anunciar cada una de las categorías.

Entre las películas en carrera se encuentra la chilena El Agente Topo, de Maite Alberdi, como Mejor Documental, donde competirá con Collective, Crip Camp, My Octopus Teacher y Time.

La edición número 93 de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el domingo 25 de abril y contará con 76 nominaciones a mujeres en diversas categorías, destacando Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) y Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) a Mejor Dirección.

Un hito también se marca con la nominación de tres actores afroamericanos, Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami), Daniel Kaluuya y Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) a Mejor Actor de Reparto.

Mank, de David Fincher, es el título que reúne más nominaciones, llegando a participar en 10 categorías.

Revisa todas las nominaciones a continuación:

Mejor Película

– The Father

– Judas and the Black Messiah

– Mank

– Minari

– Nomadland

– Promising Young Woman

– Sound of Metal

– The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actriz de Reparto

– Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

– Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

– Olivia Colman, The Father

– Amanda Seyfried, Mank

– Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Mejor Actor de Reparto

– Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

– Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

– Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

– Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

– Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa

– Another Round – Denmark

– Better Days – Hong Kong

– Collective – Romania

– The Man Who Sold His Skin – Tunisia

– Qu Vadis, Aida? – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Mejor Corto Documental

– Colette

– A Concerto Is a Conversation

– Do Not Split

– Hunger Ward

– A Love Song For Latasha

Mejor Documental

– Collective

– Crip Camp

– The Mole Agent (El agente topo)

– My Octopus Teacher

– Time

Mejor Canción Original

– Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah

– Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7

– Husavik de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

– Lo Sì (Seen) de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

– Speak Now de One Night in Miami

Mejor Película Animada

– Onward

– Over the Moon

– A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

– Soul

– Wolfwalkers

Mejor Guión Adaptado

– Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

– The Father

– Nomadland

– One Night in Miami

– The White Tiger

Mejor Guión Original

– Judas and the Black Messiah

– Minari

– Promising Young Woman

– Sound of Metal

– TheTrial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Actor

– Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

– Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Anthony Hopkins, The Father

– Gary Oldman, Mank

– Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor Actriz

– Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

– Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

– Frances McDormand, Nomadland

– Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Dirección

– Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

– David Fincher, Mank

– Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

– Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

– Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Diseño de Producción

– The Father

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Mank

– News of the World

– Tenet

Mejor Cinematografía

– Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

– Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

– Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

– Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

– Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

– Emma

– Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom

– Mank

– Mulan

– Pinocchio

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

– Greyhound

– Mank

– News of the World

– Soul

– Sound of Metal

Mejor Corto Animado

– Burrow

– Genius Loci

– If Anything Happens I Love You

– Opera

– Yes-People

Mejor Cortometraje

– Feeling Through

– The Letter Room

– The Present

– Two Distant Strangers

– White Eye

Mejor Banda Sonora

– Da 5 Bloods

– Mank

– Minari

– News of the World

– Soul

Mejor Efectos Visuales

– Love and Monsters

– The Midnight Sky

– Mulan

– The One and Only Ivan

– Tenet

Mejor Edición

– The Father

– Nomadland

– Promising Young Woman

– Sound of Metal

– The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Maquillaje

– Emma

– Hillbilly Elegy

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Mank

– Pinocchio

