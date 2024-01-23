Premios Oscar 2024: Esta es la lista COMPLETA de los nominados
La Academia dio a conocer los nominados para las 23 categorías de los Premios Oscar 2024. Revisa todas las nominaciones acá, donde destacan dos películas chilenas.
Este martes la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista completa de las películas y artistas nominados para la edición 96º de los Premios Oscar correspondiente al año 2024.
La ceremonia de premiación se realizará el 10 de marzo de 2024 y contará con la participación delas estrellas del mundo del cine que hayan sido nominadas en algunas de las 23 categorías.
Chile también estará presente entre las nominaciones, con un documental y una película de ficción: La Memoria Infinita y El Conde, respectivamente.
Estas son todas las nominaciones de los Oscar 2024
Mejor película
- American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson y Jermaine Johnson)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Marie Angie Luciane y David Thion)
- Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley y Robbie Brenner)
- The Holdovers (Mark Johnson)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (David Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese y Daniel Lupi)
- Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning y Kristie Macosko Krieger)
- Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven y Cristopher Nolan)
- Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Cristhine Vachon and Pamela Koffler)
- Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos y Emma Stone)
- The Zone of Interest (James Wilson)
Mejor director
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- America Ferrera (Barbie)
- Jodie Foster (Nyad)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Arari)
- The Holdovers (David Hemingson)
- Maestro (Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer)
- May December (Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik)
- Past Lives (Celine Song)
Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
- Barbie (Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach)
- Oppenheimer (Cristopher Nolan)
- Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and The Heron (Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki)
- Elemental (Peter Sohn y Denise Ream
- Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary)
- Robot Dreams (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz)
- Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Cristopher Miller y Amy Pascal)
Mejor película internacional
- Io capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- Society of the Snow (España)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The Peoples’ President (Moses Bwayo, Cristopher Sharp y John Battsek)
- The Eternal Memory (nominados por determinarse)
- Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha)
- To Kill a Tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim)
- 20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath)
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic)
- The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman y Christine Turner)
- Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien)
- The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers)
- Nai Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang y Sam Davis)
Mejor cortometraje
- The After (Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham)
- Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron)
- Knight of Fortune (Lasee Lyskjaer Noer y Christian Norlyk)
- Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane)
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-five Senses (Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess)
- Our Uniform (Yegane Moghaddam)
- Pachyderme (Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius)
- War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins y Brad Booker)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Floower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor canción original
- The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
- I’m just Ken de Barbie (Mark Ronson y Andew Wyatt)
- It Never Went Away de American Symphony (Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson)
- Wahzhazhe (A song fot my people) de Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
- What was I Made for? de Barbie (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell)
Mejor sonido
- The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahi, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic)
- Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor)
- Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell)
- The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn)
Mejor fotografía
- The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould)
- Godzilla Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima)
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Keff Sutherland y Neil Corbould)
- Napoleón (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie (Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Jack Fisk y Adam Willis)
- Napoleon (Arthur Max y Elli Griff)
- Oppenheimer (Ruth de Jong y Claire Kaufman)
- Poor Things (James Price, Shona Heath y Zsuzsa Mihalek)
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)
- The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)
- Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
- Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
- Napoleon (Janty Yates y Dave Crossman)
- Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
- Poor Things (Holly Waddington)
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue)
- Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell)
- Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)
- Poor Things (Nadie Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston)
- The Society of Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé)
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould)
- Godzilla Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima)
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Keff Sutherland y Neil Corbould)
- Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould)