Minuto a Minuto
Show - Premios Óscar

Premios Oscar 2024: Esta es la lista COMPLETA de los nominados

La Academia dio a conocer los nominados para las 23 categorías de los Premios Oscar 2024. Revisa todas las nominaciones acá, donde destacan dos películas chilenas.

Premios Oscar 2024: Esta es la lista COMPLETA de los nominados Foto: Agencia AFP

Este martes la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista completa de las películas y artistas nominados para la edición 96º de los Premios Oscar correspondiente al año 2024.

La ceremonia de premiación se realizará el 10 de marzo de 2024 y contará con la participación delas estrellas del mundo del cine que hayan sido nominadas en algunas de las 23 categorías.

Ver también
”Oppenheimer” y ”Barbie” favoritas para dominar las nominaciones a los Óscar
”Oppenheimer” y ”Barbie” favoritas para dominar las nominaciones a los Óscar

Chile también estará presente entre las nominaciones, con un documental y una película de ficción: La Memoria Infinita y El Conde, respectivamente.

Estas son todas las nominaciones de los Oscar 2024

Mejor película

  • American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson y Jermaine Johnson)
  • Anatomy of a Fall (Marie Angie Luciane y David Thion)
  • Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley y Robbie Brenner)
  • The Holdovers (Mark Johnson)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (David Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese y Daniel Lupi)
  • Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning y Kristie Macosko Krieger)
  • Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven y Cristopher Nolan)
  • Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Cristhine Vachon and Pamela Koffler)
  • Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos y Emma Stone)
  • The Zone of Interest (James Wilson)

Mejor director

  • Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
  • Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
  • Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Mejor actor

  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
  • Colman Domingo (Rustin)
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Mejor actriz

  • Annette Bening (Nyad)
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
  • Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
  • Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
  • Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
  • America Ferrera (Barbie)
  • Jodie Foster (Nyad)
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Mejor guion original

  • Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet y Arthur Arari)
  • The Holdovers (David Hemingson)
  • Maestro (Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer)
  • May December (Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik)
  • Past Lives (Celine Song)

Mejor guion adaptado

  • American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
  • Barbie (Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach)
  • Oppenheimer (Cristopher Nolan)
  • Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
  • The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and The Heron (Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki)
  • Elemental (Peter Sohn y Denise Ream
  • Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary)
  • Robot Dreams (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz)
  • Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Cristopher Miller y Amy Pascal)

Mejor película internacional

  • Io capitano (Italia)
  • Perfect Days (Japón)
  • Society of the Snow (España)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor largometraje documental

  • Bobi Wine: The Peoples’ President (Moses Bwayo, Cristopher Sharp y John Battsek)
  • The Eternal Memory (nominados por determinarse)
  • Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha)
  • To Kill a Tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim)
  • 20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath)

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic)
  • The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman y Christine Turner)
  • Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien)
  • The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers)
  • Nai Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang y Sam Davis)

Mejor cortometraje

  • The After (Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham)
  • Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron)
  • Knight of Fortune (Lasee Lyskjaer Noer y Christian Norlyk)
  • Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane)
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson y Steven Rales)

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter
  • Ninety-five Senses (Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess)
  • Our Uniform (Yegane Moghaddam)
  • Pachyderme (Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius)
  • War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins y Brad Booker)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
  • Killers of the Floower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
  • Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
  • Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Mejor canción original

  • The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I’m just Ken de Barbie (Mark Ronson y Andew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away de American Symphony (Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A song fot my people) de Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
  • What was I Made for? de Barbie (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell)

Mejor sonido

  • The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahi, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic)
  • Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic)
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor)
  • Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O’Connell)
  • The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn)

Mejor fotografía

  • The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould)
  • Godzilla Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek)
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Keff Sutherland y Neil Corbould)
  • Napoleón (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould)

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie (Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Jack Fisk y Adam Willis)
  • Napoleon (Arthur Max y Elli Griff)
  • Oppenheimer (Ruth de Jong y Claire Kaufman)
  • Poor Things (James Price, Shona Heath y Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Mejor montaje

  • Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)
  • The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)
  • Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)
  • Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
  • Napoleon (Janty Yates y Dave Crossman)
  • Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
  • Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue)
  • Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell)
  • Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)
  • Poor Things (Nadie Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston)
  • The Society of Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould)
  • Godzilla Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek)
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Keff Sutherland y Neil Corbould)
  • Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould)
Síguenos en Google News
  • Enlace copiado
Lo más visto
Argentinas quedaron deslumbradas por variedad de productos en Chile: "Parece Disney esto"
Nacional

Argentinas quedaron deslumbradas por variedad de productos en Chile: "Parece Disney esto"

"La Memoria Infinita" y "El Conde" son nominadas a los Premios Oscar 2024
Show

"La Memoria Infinita" y "El Conde" son nominadas a los Premios Oscar 2024

Tiktoker se viralizó tras reclamar por condiciones laborales en Chile: "Es un abuso, estoy enfadada"
Viral

Tiktoker se viralizó tras reclamar por condiciones laborales en Chile: "Es un abuso, estoy enfadada"

¿Mantiene el cargo? Qué arriesga el concejal detenido por usurpar y robar una casa en Quinta Normal
Nacional

¿Mantiene el cargo? Qué arriesga el concejal detenido por usurpar y robar una casa en Quinta Normal